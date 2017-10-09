We Put Max Factor’s New Foundation To The Test

And it came up trumps, obvs.

As a self confessed foundation snob, I rarely stray away from my faves. However, when Max Factor’s new Healthy Skin Harmony Foundation, £14.99, landed on my desk recently, I knew that it was only fair that I put it to the test properly – and what better a way to do it than to keep it on my face for three whole days and document how I got on.

I know you’re all dying to read all about it and so, in the name of beauty I did exactly that. Lets get started. Oh, and before I do, here’s some background info about my skin type and what I’m looking for in a foundation…

Skin tone: Olive

Skin type: Normal, combination

Skin concern: Dullness. I hate any foundation that gives me a matte finish, glossy, glowing skin is what I’m after.

 

Day 1: Friday

Come Friday I had a date, so went with my usual makeup routine and just switched in the foundation. I did find I had to buff it into the skin a bit more because it’s thicker than my usual, but I was impressed by the finish. The shade (which was soft honey) was probably slightly darker than my usual but a quick mirror check mid evening and I didn’t even need to top up with concealer. That’s a first!

 

Day 2: Saturday

I’m not normally one to wear a full face of makeup on the weekend, but as my sister and I were heading out to lunch I decided to give it a whirl. I didn’t go as full-on as I would on a night out, but because the formula is so light weight, I can apply quite a bit without looking like I’m wearing much makeup at all. My sister even commented on how radiant my skin looked.

 

Day 3: Sunday

I wont lie to you, I spent the day in bed watching Netflix. However, in the name of beauty science I made sure I tried the foundation on. Considering I spent most of the day horizontally I wasn’t expecting much of it to come off (maybe on my pillow, but that’s about it). I had the heating up quite high and normally my skin gets quite dry, but I noticed that I didn’t this time. Did I mention it smells, really, really good.

 

 