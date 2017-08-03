The £8.99 Product That Saved My Hair

It's a modern day miracle

Anyone that’s read anything I’ve ever written about my hair knows that it’s a bit of a nightmare. It’s curly and frizzy and outrageously thick. Because of this we have a love hate relationship. I love it when it turns out looking how I want it too, and hate it when it does not.

Because of this, I am partial to really raving about a product when it makes my life easier by actually doing what it says on the tin. My logic is – if something works wonders on my unruly mane its bound to work on everyone else’s hair.

You already know about a lot of the products that everyone with curly hair swears by like Moroccanoil ect ect. But a lot of them don’t come without a heafty price tag. As you’ve already guessed by the headline, this one does not.

Maui Moisture are a relatively new brand by the founders of OGX. They’re different to other shampoos and conditioners because the main ingredient is aloe water, instead of the normal chemically treated water.

Maui Moisture Revive & Hydrate Shea Butter Shampoo, £8.99

Maui Moisture Revive & Hydrate Shea Butter Conditioner, £8.99

They’re also vegan and free from all the normal nasties like sulphates, silicones, mineral oils and artificial colours. There are quite a few ranges but I decided to go for the Moisture Revive & Hydrate Shea Butter one – cause my hair is need of all of those things.

I hadn’t really thought that much about what swapping water with aloe would do to my hair, but since washing it last night I’ve been in awe at how soft, shiny and healthy my hair has looked.

Coincidence? I think not. Just earlier this week I was complaining about how gross and dry my hair had looked recently. Anyone who has thick, unruly, frizzy hair knows that when it’s just been washed it’s quite a handful and rarely sits/looks how you want it to without using about 5 products.

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet) Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

Within ten minutes of stepping out the shower I noticed a difference in my hair. When it first starts to dry it usually frizzes up very quickly around the hairline and at the ends. This time it was instantly smoother and way shinier. The real magic became apparent once I picked up my hair drier. Not only did it take me half the time it normally does, which is obviously a MASSIVE deal, it looked healthier than it has done in months.

First thing I did was run and tell my sister (we share our same hair struggles, so I knew she’d be as thrilled as I was), next thing I did was make a mental note that I need to buy at least another 3 bottles of both the shampoo and conditioner.

Considering each one comes in at £8.99, two or even three bottles still come in costing less than one of the other products I usually use. To summarise, I feel like I’ve stumbled across a pot of gold or unearthed a mythical unicorn.

Cheap as chips AND managed to make my hair look like I’ve spent an hour plus in the salon. Doesn’t get much better than that. Spread the word, people.