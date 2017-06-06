The kinda nudes you defo want to receive!

Huda Kattan’s sell-out beauty line Huda Beauty has just dropped its latest collection of matte lipstick and spoiler alert: they’re absolutely freakin’ gorgeous.

Famous for her non-drying, long-lasting formulas, Huda Beauty’s new range of nude matte lipsticks have just landed on Cult Beauty. And we’re guessing they won’t be there for long.

… Kylie Jenner who?

Huda’s Nude Love Collection contains four pink and peachy toned nudes. The silky formula applies like a lipgloss then dries to a matte in seconds.

There’s ‘Crush’ – a cool-toned pink that’ll suit literally every skin tone and make teeth look brighter and whiter. ‘Girlfriend’ – which has more apricot undertones. ‘Wifey’ – the ultimate dusky-pink shade. And finally ‘Sugar Mama’ – a warmer, deeper tone.

Already rated 5 stars on Cult Beauty, the reviews are already GLOWING.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

One user wrote:

“Amazing as always – I already knew I loved the Huda liquid lipsticks, seriously the best formula and these colours are gorgeous. Girlfriend is my perfect nude, and now Wifey is in stock, I can’t wait to try it. Highly highly recommend.”

Someone else commented:

“Sugar Mama – This liquid matte lipstick is such a gorgeous colour. It dries so quickly and sets as a matte look just as you like it. They are long lasting as well as I tested it on my arm and tried to wash it of with soap and water and it is still on and. It shows the quality that has gone into this and the time making these. I previously had the venus liquid lipstick and I loved it as it was my first ever lipstick that I actually finished, this is now my new favourite by far, would highly recommend to anyone.”

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet) Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

The lipsticks are £18 – snap ’em up before they go!