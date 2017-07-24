This is BIG news, people

If you’re a fragrance fanatic or Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen superfan (guilty) chances are you’ve heard of Elizabeth & James Nirvana. Because, despite having never been sold in the UK, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s fragrance line is completely and utterly a cult classic overseas.

Yup, head into any Sephora and you’ll find Elizabeth & James Nirvana fragrance, body sprays, rollerballs and dry shampoos. It’s a BIG time seller. And so it’s oh-so-surprising that it’s never come over to the UK.

The fragrances smell incredible too. There are four scents in the original line – Nirvana Black, Nirvana White, Nirvana Rose and Nirvana Bourbon. Our Deputy Beauty Ed Chloe (hello that’s me) is not ashamed to admit that I’ve actually spent $$ bills in purchasing Nirvana Black overseas before.

But now there’s no need to rope in your American pals in order to get your hands on the good stuff. Because all four original Nirvana scents (plus two new ones) will be launching at Harrods this month. Yassssssss.

Chatting about their fragrances and the much-anticipated UK launch, MK&A said:

“The Elizabeth and James customer is a modern woman and she wants options,” says Mary-Kate Olsen, “Our fragrance collection offers her a palette to explore and find her nirvana.”

“Our nirvana is reflected in the juice, bottle, packaging and campaign imagery for Elizabeth and James Nirvana. We’re excited to share it with our customers in London,” says Ashley Olsen.

Amen, sistahs.

Intrigued? Here’s a breakdown of the scents:

Nirvana White: a floral musk with notes of peony, muguet and well, musk

Nirvana Black: a deep woody scent with notes of violet, sandalwood and vanilla (my personal fave)

Nirvana Rose: a floral scent with dark rose and notes of geranium, rose de mai and vetiver

Nirvana Bourbon: a oriental scent blending notes of vanilla bourbon with oakwood and hints of tuberose

Then there’s the two new scents also coming to the UK Nirvana Amethyst and Nirvana French Grey:

Nirvana Amethyst has been described as a ‘decadent blend infused with refined tobacco, sweet honeysuckle and spicy cedar wood’ whilst Nirvana French Grey is apparently ‘a fresh floral bouquet, evoking open-air flower markets with hints of lavender, honeyed neroli and earthy musk.’ Faancy.

Elizabeth and James Nirvana White, Nirvana Black, Nirvana Rose, Nirvana Bourbon, Nirvana Amethyst, and Nirvana French Grey will be available exclusively at Harrods and Harrods.com beginning July 21, 2017.

All fragrances: 50 ml Eau de Parfum, £69.00; 100 ml Eau de Parfum, £95.00.