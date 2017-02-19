Manuka Honey Benefits: The Secret To Clearer Skin

Probably best known as a sweet topping on your bowl of porridge, manuka honey is set to be the next big thing in beauty. So, what’s all the buzz about…?

If you’ve suffered from a sore throat this winter you’ve probably already reached for a pot of manuka honey. Known for its long list of healing properties, it has been used to help fight infection, boost the immune system and improve digestive issues, but its medicinal effects on skin are what have brought it to the attention of the beauty industry.

Unlike normal golden honey, manuka only originates in New Zealand and is a monofloral honey, which means that the bees who make it only interact with one species of flower. Packed full of vitamins and minerals, it is both an anti-bacterial and an anti-inflammatory, which make it an amazing natural alternative to fighting acne, rosacia, psoriasis and whole host of other skin problems.

Tackling these issues can often leave skin dry, but manuka honey is amazingly hydrating. It absorbs moisture from the air and draws it into the skin, keeping it softer for longer, all the while stimulating cell repair, reducing inflammation and redness. You name it manuka honey can do it.

“High in antibacterial properties, manuka honey has been used for wound healing, digestion and for tinctures, says Elizabeth Barbalich, Founder of Antipodes. “Manuka honey is a powerful ingredient for skin formulations, as its antibacterial nature helps promote youthful, fresh and blemish-free skin.”

When shopping for honey make sure you look out for the UMF (Unique Manuka Factor) rating. Each tub has its own unique UMF, which tells you the level of antibacterial potency. Ideally you want +10 and above, the higher the rating the stronger the honey is!

The Honey Heroes

Wave goodbye to all of your complexion concerns and meet the skincare routine that nature intended…

Base Brightener

A sweet smelling, hard working solution, Antipodes Juliet Skin-Brightening Gel Cleanser, £24.99, will get your complexion looking cleaner and clearer. Superfruit kiwi, 20+ manuka honey and antioxidant rich vinaza grape mop up dirt and keep excess oil at bay without drying out the skin.

Scrub It Up

Trade in your go-to exfoliator for Dr Organic’s Manuka Honey Face Scrub, £6.29. A resurfacing blend of bioactive organic manuka honey and natural microparticles help unclog pores and slough off dead skin. Use twice a week for a more refined and renewed complexion that’s as smooth as a baby’s bottom.

Balance Bringer

Wave goodbye to dry skin post-spot treatment. Antipodes Aura Manuka Honey Treatment Mask, £19.75, is a healing remedy that simultaneously stops spots and hydrates even the most stressed out skins. Antibacterial, antiseptic and antioxidant rich it decongests while it soothes, making it the perfect tonic for all skin concerns. Use for 15 minutes twice a week to prevent new breakouts and apply overnight for a more intensive hit. You’ll never look back.

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

Acne Fighter

Suffering from stubborn breakouts? Living Nature’s Manuka Honey Gel, £19.95, will banish blemishes before they become a bigger problem. The multi purpose gel also contains tea tree oil and works magic on insect bites, scold sores and scratches so there’s really no excuse for you not to keep one close by.

Natural Nourisher

The golden stuff does more than just zap zits. Kiehl’s Pure Vitality Skin Renewing Cream, £49, feels like a balm and helps improve skin tone and leave you with an all-together more youthful complexion. Warm a small amount between your fingers then massage into the skin in circular motions. The results? Smoother, supple skin that stays hydrated for longer.

Eye All-Rounder

Manuka Doctor ApiNourish Age Defying Eye Cream, £9.99

Plumping, brightening and bag busting, this eye cream might be small but it’s mighty. Manuka Honey brightens, hydrates and firms, while purified bee venom helps boost collagen levels, for an all round rested eye area.