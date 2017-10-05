This £15 Cult Makeup Item Sells Every Three Seconds

You're going to want one in your makeup bag...

If we told you that there was a beauty tool, loved by celebrities, that costs around £15 and that sold every three seconds, you’d want to know all about it, right?

Right.

Enter, the MakeupDrop.

You can use the Drop for Gels, Creams, and Liquids 💧💫 #beautybetter A post shared by MakeupDrop™ (@makeupdrop) on Sep 15, 2017 at 2:12pm PDT

It’s reached something of cult status amongst make-up addicts, and we’re here to share the news.

Dubbed as the original silicone blender, the MakeupDrop has been used on such faces as Margot Robbie and Dakota Johnson.

Well, if it’s good enough for them…

💋💋💋 #nationallipstickday 💋💋💋 #dakotajohnson #makeupbypati 📷 @mrmikerosenthal @hollywoodreporter A post shared by patidubroff💋 (@patidubroff) on Jul 29, 2017 at 7:23am PDT

Celebrity make-up artist Pati Dubroff, who has worked with the likes of Kylie Jenner and Taylor Swift, has revealed why it’s become such a staple in her beauty kit.

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar, she explained: ‘Sponges and brushes can be so unsanitary, and they start to pull your skin…

‘The most important thing for my clients is that I’m making sure that I’m not hurting their skin, and that can happen if you’re using dirty applicators.’

Made from silicone, the MakeupDrop can be easily wiped clean and won’t absorb any of your product.

One look at the website and you’ll be able to see that the applicator has been given a five star review from customers, with some branding it a ‘game changer’.

‘PLEASE MAKEUPDROP NEVER STOP MAKING THIS,’ one happy customer wrote.

‘…my makeup goes on super smooth & lasts a lot longer now. PLUS, I don’t have to use as much product and I don’t get gross whiteheads popping up from using my old gross makeup sponge…’ another added.

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

❄Does anyone else take up a whole drawer in their freezer for depuffing tools? ❄ @makeupdrop A post shared by patidubroff💋 (@patidubroff) on Jun 17, 2017 at 11:29am PDT

And Dubroff has a handy hack for using the MakeupDrop to calm puffy skin.

As seen in one of her Instagram pictures, the MUA likes to house her ‘depuffing tools’ in the freezer before using them on the skin.

Neat, huh?