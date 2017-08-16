The Vamp Stamp is taking over our Instagram feeds. And we can totally see why...

If you haven’t heard about the Vamp Stamp, you’re in for an absolute treat.

Every make-up addict knows the struggle of perfecting the cat-eye flick. Sure, we might have come up with a handy little method that works nine times out of ten, but the dreaded ‘bad eyeliner day’ can still come out of left field and leave us feeling a little empty.

But the folks behind the Vamp Stamp have come up with an ingenious little invention that could spell the end of wonky ‘liner for good.

See: Best Liquid Eyeliner – The LOOK Edit

Promising to ‘wing it’, the tool includes a perfectly angled brush which effectively ‘stamps’ your flick in place.

One view at a how-to video shows how easy it could be. In fact, we can’t quite believe it took so long for someone to think of it.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Natch, we got our hands on one as soon as we could – and the results were certainly impressive.

Glow Gang set the challenge to Gabrielle, who usually shies away from liquid liner.

She said: ‘[The flick is] so clean. I’d never be able to get it like that…

‘I would give this a 1o out of 10 – it’s really good!’

Make sure you subscribe to our YouTube channel for a new Glow Gang upload every Sunday at 8pm.