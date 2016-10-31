You Need MAC’s New Highlighters And Strobe Creams In Your Life

Shine on!

If, like us, you regard your M·A·C Strobe Cream as a super-powered, ethereal enhancing, beautifully brightening gift sent from heaven then we have some ahhhh-mazing news for you.

Our go-to brand has released four (yes, four!) new shades of the cult beauty product we swear by as part of MAC’s In The Spotlight collection. The original Strobe Cream (which has been named Pinklite) has been joined by Peachlite, Silverlite, Redlite and Goldlite and the names correspond to the hue of the iridescent pearl particles used inside (already swooning).

With winter already taking its toll on our skin, we feel these tubes of glowing goodness couldn’t have come at a better time as they are also packed with vitamins and antioxidants our skin will thank us for.

For those who aren’t too familiar with the product, it’s perfect for highlighting cheek and brow bones, or for ultimate # glowgoals it can be used as an all over facial illuminating moisturiser. (That angel on top of our Christmas tree is gonna have some seeeeeeerious competition.)

And the good news doesn’t stop there, because M·A·C’s new collection includes four new Skinfinish shades. The new Extra Dimension Skinfinish comes in Snow Gold (peach that breaks pink), Double-Gleam (beige that breaks silver), Beaming Blush (pink that breaks gold) and Soft Frost (white that breaks violet).

We are literally overwhelmed by the possibilities right now.

Oh, and two gorgeous new face brushes have also been released, the 127 Split Fibre Face and the 188 Small Duo Fibre Face, which work amazingly with the new products.

The ‘In The Spotlight’ collection is now available in all M·A·C stores and from www.maccosmetics.co.uk

Now, go forth and glow!

By Mollie Hammond