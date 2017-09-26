MAC’s New Concealer Promises A Zero Crease Finish And We Need It Now

Move over cakey cover ups.

So, if you couldn’t already tell by the headline, we have some rather BIG news. MAC are launching a brand, spanking new concealer and by the sounds of things it’s the answer to all of our concealing hopes and dreams.

You may or may not have heard of their Studio Waterweight Foundation, but essentially it’s a seriously light formula that promises a luminous, skin-like-soft finish.

Makes sense then that the latest addition to their kit, the Studio Waterweight concealer will offer the same second skin feel with the added weightiness of a cover up.

MAC’s Senior Artist Dom posted a backstage pic of the concealers, coining them the most used and most loved product in his makeup kit this season.

‘It’s #super lightweight but packs an almighty punch with coverage. I’ve used it on its own as a Concealer and #Foundation, but also mixed it with a dash of #StrobeCream as well as a Spray of #FixPlus. Semi-Matte longwearing and totally #Skin like⭐️#Obsessed!⭐️’

Ooo, it does sounds good. Used to create the flawless skin seen at Tommy Hilfiger, if the photos of the models, namely Bella and Gigi are anything to go by we need this product.

Sisters who smolder: 🔥🔥 @BellaHadid + @GigiHadid for #TommyXGigi 💋 #TOMMYNOW A post shared by Tommy Hilfiger (@tommyhilfiger) on Sep 21, 2017 at 5:36am PDT

Queens👑. @georgiamayjagger @haileybaldwin smolder at #TOMMYNOW A post shared by Tommy Hilfiger (@tommyhilfiger) on Sep 20, 2017 at 11:17am PDT

Considering the foundations are seriously smoothing and blurring thanks to their ultra-fluid gel serum we reckon the concealers will be amazing at covering pesky blemishes and dark circles without sitting in our fine lines and caking. WIN.

When can you get one? Unfortunately not till next year WA. They wont be out until 2018 which sucks, but I guess it gives us something to look forward to.