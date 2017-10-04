If MAC’s Snowball Collection Doesn’t Get You Excited For Christmas Nothing Will

So. Much. Sparkle.

MAC are back with their killer Christmas collection and to also prove to us that all that glitters IS in fact gold.

Every year we wait patiently and we are never disappointed. I’ve still got a powder which I managed to get hold of a few years back and it’s been a staple in my make-up bag ever since.

What we are trying to say is, if you don’t know how amazing they are, this year is your chance to discover their greatness!

This time around, the collection is made up of 5 eyeshadows, 2 face powders, 6 lipsticks and 2 sets of lashes.

In true MAC festive style, the packaging is a gorgeous gold and each of the powders are embossed with snowflakes. SO pretty. The lipsticks range from shimmering nudes to a bright and a deeper, darker red, so there is a shade for everyone.

The powders are a champagne and a rose gold pink – we’re expecting these to be the next Champagne pops. Gimmie.

If you’re feeling adventurous try out their lashes, they might seem slightly out there but the gold ones are looking pretty wearable, come Christmas we reckon we can pull them off.

As with all of their limited edition makeup, we know these will fly off the shelves, so make sure you get them before they’re gone. It hits stores on 26th October so mark it in your diary and be there or be square.