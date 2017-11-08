And we can't wait!

We love it when our favourite brands collaborate with our favourite celebrities, but we also love it when said brands collaborate with each other.

We know you do too, and we’ve got some very exciting news for you!

MAC announced a collaboration with PUMA, which will be arriving in 2018.

Now, we don’t know much, as all we’ve got so far is a cryptic Instagram video, posted by MAC, and a teeny tiny description to go with it that reads: ‘Your favourite hues take a big step in a whole new direction! Stay tuned for a kickin’ collaboration, coming soon. #PUMAxMAC #ForAllTime @Puma @PumaSportStyle’.

The video shows the black and white silhouette of a sneaker, along with both the Puma and M.A.C. logos – and we cannot wait until the release date.

Your favourite hues take a big step in a whole new direction! Stay tuned for a kickin’ collaboration, coming soon. #PUMAxMAC #ForAllTime @Puma @PumaSportStyle A post shared by M·A·C Cosmetics (@maccosmetics) on Nov 4, 2017 at 5:08pm PDT

Even with this limited information, we are super excited, because judging by previous MAC collaborations, we can expect something glorious!

Remember the MAC x Mariah Carey 2016 collection that sold out within 24 hours?

Happy Pink Wednesday Beauties!! 💖💕 @maccosmetics #macaddict #macxmariahcarey #maclipstick A post shared by Ari 💖🎀 (@beautythatglitters) on Aug 16, 2017 at 5:44pm PDT

Or the Viva Glam Ariana Grande collection which we still dream of?

And we have to mention the nude lipsticks we absolutely loved by Nicky Minaj, some of which are still available!

Well, if you do, you sure know to expect nothing less than #goals from the newly announced collab with Puma.

So far, the cult makeup brand has worked with celebrities, so we’re curious to find out what the Puma collab will be. And it’s not just us!

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

The internet has had a field day speculating and being excited about the recent announcement.

So are we getting lipsticks?

Are we getting trainers?

Who knows, but we’re sure it will be epic!

We just have to be patient and wait for the 2018 drop of the collaboration!

By Kristina Ivanova