Fleek Out Over MAC’s New Pizza Cutter Eyeliner

Cat eyes so sharp it could cut like claws.

Is anyone else tired of trying to perfect their eyeliner over and over to the point where you end up looking like a 90’s goth? Looking deep into the mirror and telling yourself if you fix that wing it’ll eventually match the other one (even though it never does). We don’t know about you but we have had enough.

Meet MAC’s pizza cutter eyeliner a brand spanking new product that’s about to change the liner game for good. The ingenious creation lets you apply your eyeliner a lot more easily by allowing a more steady application. This new design works like a pizza cutter (hence the name) where the soft rim of the roller simply glides along your eyelid creating the perfect, smudge free line.

MUA Michael Patterson who is currently working with MAC at New York Fashion week started the pizza cutter frenzy after he posted the new liner on Instagram last week captioning it: “New liner alert!”.

Not only has he introduced a totally new makeup invention but the new product comes in 3 different shades. Patterson also posted another image that showed swatches of the liner in patent black, matte black and matte brown.

He captioned the image: “This roller wheel liquid liner is so bomb” and we have a feeling everyone is going to go crazy for it as soon as it becomes available.

It’s about time a new invention was made to make the dreaded liner application a lot easier and quicker. Patterson not only revealed the different shades it comes in but also posted a boomerang which showed the “spinning wheel applicator in action!”.

How beautifully insane this wizardry truly is. The only thing we don’t know is when this lush liner will be out but we can guarantee that when it is, it will make life a LOT easier and feline flicks everywhere will be looking on point.

Rochelle Johnson