Mac’s New Limited Edition Palettes Are Everything

There's quite literally one for all your personalities...

MAC are catering to our inner 16 year old with their latest line of palettes which are for every kinda girl you are. The collection is made up of 6 palettes all with seriously cute names: Prissy Princess, Rockin’ Rebel, Fashion Fanatic, Basic Bitch, Mischief Minx or Power Hungry, basically one of these palettes is for you.

Here’s a look at what’s on offer…

Basic Bitch is a palette which will make you brag about your basicness. With rich maroon, khaki and lilac shades, looking beautifully basic is not something you need worry about.

#MACBasicBitch, Basic Bitch, £32.

Love for neutrals? Power Hungry is the palette for you. With shades of tan, beige and apricot you’ll easily be able to create an eye look to take over the world in. The colour combinations all complement each other, so it’s a great palette for those who are just entering the eyeshadow world.

#MACPowerHungry, Power Hungry, £32.

Guaranteed to make you look like a golden goddess, Mischief Minx is full of gold, bronze, and iridescent copper shades which are to die for. With this palette, a bold or subtle eye look will be as easy as 1-2-3.

#MACMischiefMinx, Mischief Minx, £32.

Fashion Fanatic is bright and bubbly with a combination of fuchsia, lilac and shimmery peach. It’s definitely a more ‘out there’ palette that will look flawless on tan and dark skin tones.

#MACFashionFanatic, Fashion Fanatic, £32.

Prissy Princess is soft, subtle and pretty in pink. The neutral brown shades will make contouring your eyes a breeze, and the shimmery shades will let you show off your girly side.

#MACPrissyPrincess, Prissy Princess, £32.

Rockin’ Rebel is a palette for the bold and the brave. With bright teal, jade green, navy blue and bronzed gold you’re almost guaranteed a statement eye.

#MACRockinRebel, Rockin’ Rebel, £32.