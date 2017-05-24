MAC Cosmetics Have Released 5 Limited Edition Red Lip Kits

And we’re completely obsessed

When it comes to makeup, there is nothing more classic than a red lip. Whether it’s matte or glossy, one quick swoop can completely glam up your entire look, and take you from day to night.

So if you’re a girl who can never have too many red lippies, get ready, as MAC Cosmetics have just released five limited edition lip kits in their most popular signature red shades – and they look amazing.

Lip kits are something everyone wants to get their hands on at the moment. So, when Mac first launched its limited edition lip kits in January with its bestselling nudes Whirl and Velvet Teddy, everyone obviously couldn’t wait to get their hands on them.

Going down a storm, MAC released five more lip kits duos in its ultimate purple and burgundy hues such as Sin and Investigator, and again in April with its most popular luscious brown shades including Antique Velvet and Persistence.

Finally, you can now get your hands on yet another release of MAC’s icon red lip duos for £29.50.

But don’t worry we have you covered – here is everything you need to know about the new release!

MAC Lipstick in Ruby Woo and Ruby Woo Lip Pencil

If there was one red lip that could stand the test of time, its probably MAC’s Ruby Woo. A best seller from the beauty giant, Ruby Woo is a classic retro matte red with a cool undertone. The kit is paired with the Ruby Woo lip pencil, which will help to lock in the look all day. It’s the ultimate long-lasting duo – no touch ups needed!

MAC Lipstick in Chili and Auburn Lip Pencil

As you can expect from the name, MAC’s lipstick in Chilli is brick-orange red which looks beautiful on medium to dark skin tones. It is fairly matte but because of its satin finish, it is super comfortable to wear. The duo also contains MAC’s lip pencil in Auburn, an opaque orange-reddish brown which will help to sharpen up the lines.

MAC Lipstick in Diva and Burgundy Lip Pencil

Fancy a sultry red inspired by the Hollywood starlets? Diva will be your best friend. A warm, deepened red it has a semi-matte finish that will add a touch of glamour to your look. The lip pencil in Burgundy compliments the deepened red perfectly too!

MAC Lipstick in Lady Danger and Redd Lip Pencil

If you are after a showstopping red, Lady Danger will certainly do the trick! Perfect for the warmer months, it is a vivid coral red that will also look fab with a tan. The lip kit partner, Redd lip pencil is a typical pillar box red that would look great with Lady Danger or worn alone.

MAC Lipstick in Russian Red and Follow Your Heart Lip Pencil

Last but certainly not least, Russian Red is a matte red that is universally flattering. The blue undertones will also make your teeth look super white! Other than its totally adorable name, Follow Your Heart is a vivid red that will shape, line and fill in your lips, creating that oh so perfect pout.

Get your hands on them here. As they are Limited Edition they won’t be around for long so make sure you get them before they are gone!

By Emma Hull