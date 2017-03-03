Keep these palettes coming, please.

Lets face it MAC are makeup extrodinaires. They’re our go-to for everything from foundation to lip liners (still waiting on a pencil better than Spice), but lately they’ve really been upping their game.

If you haven’t already laid eyes on their latest addition – the Basic Bitch palette, we suggest you do so now because it does not disappoint. That was the first surprise, but news just hit us that there is another eyeshadow palette coming out. Naturally, our ears pricked up like a puppy and we had to check out this new kid on the block ASAP.

Well, we are happy to introduce you to MAC’s latest addition: In The Flesh, a palette fit for a princess full of all the neutrals a girl would ever need, and boy did they do good with these shades. Comprised of 15 eyeshadows that are a mix of shimmery and mate beiges, baby pinks and darker neutrals, this palette cover all bases.

MAC Pro’s everywhere set to Snapchat last week to break the news and it turns out that every shade in the palette is limited edition (bar Carbon and Tempted) EEK.

So, do you want the good news or the bad news. The good news is that the palette is now available and costs $65 which when you think about it is a damn good deal compared to the $240 it would cost to buy each one individually.

The bad news is, as I’m sure you’ve guessed by the dollar sign, the palette doesn’t seem to be available in the UK. UGH. Obviously we are on the case trying to find out when it will come over seas and into our arms, but until we know (and if it doesn’t ever make it) we will be scouring the web high and low/looking at flights to America.

Holla if you hear anything. Tah.