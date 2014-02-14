Orly’s New Hi-Tech Nail Colour Collection

On the look out for a new nail wardrobe? Orly has teamed up with Samsung UK to create a capsule collection of four bespoke shades, £10.25 each, to match the new, ultra-cool Galaxy Gear smart watch (a ridiculously clever gadget that connects to your Samsung smartphone – it lets you take control of your calls, texts and emails from your wrist. We’re even roadtesting it backstage at LFW!)

The shades are unusual spring/summer suspects, but they’re definitely fashion-forward. Jet Black has a gorgeous super-shiny finish (so not at all gothic), Mocha Grey is a chic slate shade, Oatmeal Beige is a nude with cool ‘greige’ undertones, and then there’s Wild Orange – a zesty hue to get you through the dull wintery days.

The collection is limited edition, and with those fateful words we predict they’ll sell out in no time, so make sure you pick them up pronto.

By Charlotte Hart

Got a tablet? You can now download LOOK magazine straight on your iPhone, iPad, Kindle (just search the store for ‘LOOK magazine’), Nook or Zinio. And don’t forget to rate and review!