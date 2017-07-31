R-E-S-P-E-C-T

Former Love Island contestant Malin Andersson has cut her hair off for charity and tbh, we completely love her for it.

Where as most of us usually go for a chop whenever we feel like it / want to try out a new lob / have killed our strands with too much heat – Malin decided to snip off her ends for an inspiring reason.

Taking to Twitter to document the event, Malin said she’d decided to chop her locks and donate the Little Princess Trust – a charity that ‘provides free wigs for children that have lost their own hair due to cancer treatment and other illnesses’.

Explaining her decision further Malin revealed that her mum is currently suffering from cancer. She captioned a tweet of her new short crop ‘Done it ain’t I… praying for you mum’

Obviously fans reached out to Malin on twitter to voice their respect and give loads of love to the former Love Island star.

Honestly Malin, you look ‘mazin babes. BIG RESPECT.