Louisa Johnson’s Icy Blue Hair Is Giving Us So Much Inspo

She's blue dab-u-de-dab-u-dah

Still unsure about the whole fun-hair-colour thing? Louisa Johnson is here to make you love it. The X Factor babe debuted her brand new blue hue this week and we *love* it!

See: How To Steal Blake Lively’s Heart-Shaped Hair ‘Do

Louisa has been after the perfect blue for years, tweeting way back in 2012 that she has “wanted blue hair forever.” Now her colourful dreams have finally come true, thanks to the hair geniuses at L’Oreal Colorista.

We’re loving Louisa Johnson’s new ‘do

Starring as the face of the brand, Louisa attended the launch of Colorista in London this week, showing off her blue locks.

At the bash Johnson, who usually rocks blonde locks, dyed her hair HERSELF! No need for fancy salons and pricy extras with this clever stuff. Louisa told the MailOnline, “I love the fact that you can change your hair colour really easily with this product. I changed my own hair colour to blue this morning.”

The new L’Oreal Paris Colorista range is the stuff of dreams for anyone wanting a quick hair update or fun change. As well as the permanent paint, there is a 1-day spray and 1-2 week washout colour. Colours range from Louisa’s icy shade to turquoise, orange, pink and mint in finishes like metallic and pastel.

Read: Katy Perry Is Launching A Mermaid-Inspired Makeup Collection

Freshly Picked Pinks 🌷🌷🌷 What shade of pink is your favorite? #Colorista #ColorYourWay #PinkHair A post shared by L'Oréal Paris Hair Official (@lorealhair) on Feb 14, 2017 at 9:17am PST

The L’Oreal Paris Colorista range is an easy way to temporarily change your look

You can also try techniques like Ombre and Balayage or turn your hair into a cool grey smokey look.

Louisa used the L’Oreal Paris Colorista Washout in Blue, £6.99 from Boots.