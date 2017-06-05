LORAC Has Just Dropped A Beauty And The Beast Collection

And it's magical

Disney lovers, it may be a dream come true as LORAC have released the ultimate romantic fairytale collection! Celebrating the DVD release of the live-action remake of Beauty & The Beast, LORAC has created an entire collection inspired by the film – and it looks magical.

The collection includes four Belle-worthy blush and highlighter shades in a cheek palette , a gorgeous lip gloss and lipstick set in five new shades and an eye shadow palette that is fit for a princess.

Introducing the LORAC x Beauty and the Beast Collection…

The Pro Eyeshadow Palette

Lipgloss Collection

Lipstick Collection

The Blush & Highlighting Palette

The star of the show in the collection is the enchanting eyeshadow palette that is inspired by the film. Featuring 16 brand new shadows in their PROFormula, the shadows range from neutrals, nudes and darker shades that are formulated to perform both wet or dry. The names are completely fit for a fairytale, including ‘Our Guest’, ‘Beast Mode’, ‘Dream It’, ‘Tea Time’ and ‘Romance’. The palette is designed like a Disney storybook and includes a generous sized mirror.

LORAC have been swatching the collection on their Instagram and we can’t get enough of them!

Obsessed.

Just like LORAC’s previous Pirates of the Caribbean Collection, the LORAC x Beauty and The Beast Collection is limited edition and is available now to get your hands on.

It’s only available on the LORAC website and there will be limited quantities so if you are a disney fanatic and need this in your life we recommend scooping it up quickly!

By Emma Hull