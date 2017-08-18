Look’s Big Mascara Test

One eye, 7 wands. Lets go.

With so many mascaras out there, how are you ever supposed to pick the perfect one for you? LOOK’s Beauty Writer Gabrielle put the new season formulas to the ultimate test. It’s wand vs. lash, seven brushes, two coats each: Ready, set, swipe.

I usually prefer thicker, blacker mascaras – saying that, this one gave my eyes a bit of a more naturally defined look. The fact that it’s brown means you can’t really tell I’m wearing anything on my lashes at all – cue the ‘maybe she’s born with it’ comments.

6/10

This was great for lengthening but I found the formula quite heavy on the brush – so make sure you really drag it through your lashes properly to avoid clumping. It wasn’t until after I’d applied it that I realised the brush has different bristles on each side, one specifically for defining and another for building volume. Moral of the story – check your brush!

6/10

It might look scary, but it was actually really easy to use. You can adjust the angle of the wand to 90degrees to coat every last lash. It gives amazing separation and length and it’s a really pigmented black, too. Love.

9/10

I ended up liking this way more than I thought I would. There’s no fancy gimmicks – the brush looks like most other mascara brushes, but it does what it says on the tin and my lashes look thicker, clump-free and fluttery. The only downside is it’s a bit of a battle to get it off.

8/10

This has quite a wet formula – meaning it doesn’t dry out and flake, plus you can layer coats really easily for mega lashes. It’s packed with microfibers that claim to elongate each and every lash which it does do, but all that length left mine looking quite sparse. The fact it’s waterproof is an added bonus, however.

5/10

This brush proves that size really doesn’t matter. I’m usually a sucker for a big wand (!) but this teeny tiny one easily gets right into the roots and gave my lashes their longest finish yet. It was easy to layer and didn’t clump, plus the little brush means it’s great for clumsy-types who usually end up with mascara all over their face too (read: me)

10/10

Caffeine and fibres are meant to make this the ultimate lash perk up, but it was the curved brush that won me over. It gave my lashes fantastic curl even without using any curlers. It’s also way easier to use than the straight brushes. There was no fall out and my lashes looked super glossy.

9/10