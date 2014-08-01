LookGoesGlobal! Instagram Us Your LOOK Snaps To Win

There’s nothing we like more than a summer filled with travel and exotic locations, but if dreamy escapes aren’t in the itinerary, you can take a round-the-world trip via your wardrobe with the help from LOOK’s fashion and beauty pages. Ready to go global with LOOK? Then send us your inspirational snaps now using #LookGoesGlobal, the more creative the better!

What You’ll Win

There will be five winners who will each win Benefit products worth over £100 consisting of; they’re real! push-up liner £18.50, they’re real! Mascara £19.50, they’re real! Remover £14.50, Lip gloss set (including rockateur gloss, hoola gloss and sugar bomb gloss) £14.50 each and exclusive Benefit makeup purse £15.

And it’s super-easy to get your hands on these fab freebies…

How To Enter

Take an Instagram pic of LOOK out and about in the sunshine this summer. Whether you snap your iPad edition surrounded by fresh lemonade on a picnic blanket, take a 360 degrees video of your iPhone version on a sun-drenched terrace in Ibiza; iPad, mobile or print editions all count.

Or tweet your holiday pic but don’t forget to tag @lookmagazine and hashtag #LookGoesGlobal.

See, dead simple. If you don’t have Twitter (firstly, how do you cope!?) but secondly, you can still enter by emailing win@look.co.uk with a link to your photo.

Get your best selfie poses at the ready and you could be one of the five lucky winners!

By Nikki Binks

Terms and conditions: The five best photos/videos will be judged by the LOOK team. The entry must include Look Magazine. Competition ends midnight 31 August and winners will be notified by Friday 6 September 2014. Prize is as detailed above and is subject to availability. For full competition terms and conditions visit



comps.look.co.uk/rules



.