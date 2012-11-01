LOOK Loves: Karl Lagerfeld for Shu Uemura

Here at LOOK, we love a fashion/beauty hook-up and who better to work with than fashion royalty, Karl Lagerfeld! We’ve fallen head over heels for his beautiful collection for Shu Uemura.

The range features a gorgeous little geisha girl illustration on each of the products and the colours are so wearable that it’s definitely worth investing in. We love the Karl Lagerfeld for Shu Uemura Prestigious Bordeoux Eye Palette, £45. It’s perfect for creating glammed-up eye looks for this party season. Make sure you stock up now because this range is sure to be a sell out! VJ