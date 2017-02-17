LFW AW17 has kicked off! Here are the beauty trends we're loving...

London Fashion Week Beauty

With London Fashion Week finally kicking off, we thought we’d share our favourite beauty trends coming from the shows, live as they’re happening! Follow us @lookmagazine on instagram for more behind-the-scenes action…

FYODOR GOLAN – Punchy Eyes & Crimped Hair

Punchy neon KIKO cosmetics eyeshadow was blended across the face as a mask, as hairstylist Syd Hayes brought back crimpers to the hair. Yup, the 90s are BACK (and we’re actually loving it)

#hairstamp #sydhayeshair @lorealhair A post shared by Syd Hayes (@sydhayeshair) on Feb 17, 2017 at 4:33am PST

NS GAIA – Black Swan Inspired Eyes

The models at NS Gaia sported ballerina buns, super strong brows and Black Swan inspired eye make-up.

EUDON CHOI – Slicked Back Hair & Bold Lips

Maybe our favourite look of the day so far, the models at Eudon Choi rocked colour-popping pouts, keeping their skin fresh and dewy, and eye make-up low key.

ONES TO WATCH – Glossy Lids & Heavy Liner

Eyeshadow gloss is here to stay! Backstage at Ones To Watch, it was all about colourful lids and loadsa eyeliner

ASHLEY WILLIAMS – Grey Smokey Shadow