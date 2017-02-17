London Fashion Week: Beauty Trends We Love
LFW AW17 has kicked off! Here are the beauty trends we're loving...
With London Fashion Week finally kicking off, we thought we’d share our favourite beauty trends coming from the shows, live as they’re happening! Follow us @lookmagazine on instagram for more behind-the-scenes action…
FYODOR GOLAN – Punchy Eyes & Crimped Hair
Punchy neon KIKO cosmetics eyeshadow was blended across the face as a mask, as hairstylist Syd Hayes brought back crimpers to the hair. Yup, the 90s are BACK (and we’re actually loving it)
NS GAIA – Black Swan Inspired Eyes
The models at NS Gaia sported ballerina buns, super strong brows and Black Swan inspired eye make-up.
EUDON CHOI – Slicked Back Hair & Bold Lips
Maybe our favourite look of the day so far, the models at Eudon Choi rocked colour-popping pouts, keeping their skin fresh and dewy, and eye make-up low key.
ONES TO WATCH – Glossy Lids & Heavy Liner
Eyeshadow gloss is here to stay! Backstage at Ones To Watch, it was all about colourful lids and loadsa eyeliner
ASHLEY WILLIAMS – Grey Smokey Shadow