Introducing Lixir Skin

When it comes to new beauty brands, we look for two things. Of course, the main focus being on whether or not the products actually work and secondly, how pretty the packaging is. And luckily for us, the brand new brand Lixir Skin delivers on both counts.

Lixir Skin

Founded by Colette Haydon, a dermatologist and the brains behind some of our favourite skincare brands (REN, Aromatherapy Associates and Jo Malone to name but a few…), Lixir Skin is made up of multitasking skincare products for busy women. Ingredients wise? Colette focusses on good, safe ingredients, rather than only ‘natural’ plant extracts. Explaining to Refinery29, Colette thinks the concept of ‘all natural’ being viewed as good and ‘synthetic’ ingredients being viewed as bad = outdated.

“There are good, safe, effective ingredients, and there are bad, harmful and unsafe ingredients,” she explains. But “Do you want natural in that you don’t want nasties? Yes. Do you want natural in that you don’t want nasties, but what you have got in there are not-terribly-effective plant extracts? No!”

From retinols and Vitamin C to cleansers and emulsions – there really is a product for everyone in the range. At reasonable prices.

Lixirskin babies in good company – 📷by @bygabriellalondon #lixirskin A post shared by LixirSkin (@lixirskin) on Oct 10, 2017 at 10:50am PDT

But it’s the blush pink packaging and instagrammable font that’s gaining the brand’s cult following – before people have even laid hands on the products.

