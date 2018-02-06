Let us introduce you to... #LittleMac

Cult beauty brand MAC Cosmetics are launching # LittleMac later this week – a collection of miniature sizes of all their best-selling products, which we guarantee all make-up lovers are going to adore.

Although MAC already sell a handful of travel-sized versions of some of their products, including Prep + Prime Fix+, Strobe Cream and Cleanse Off Oil, this exciting new range will be sure to include all of your favs.

The new addition was teased to fans on Instagram when Debenhams shared a photo of the collection and wrote: “Something exciting is coming! @maccosmeticsuk are releasing a LITTLE something exclusive to Debenhams Beauty. Save the date – 08.02.18 #LetsTalkBeauty”

Yup, just 2 days to go until the collection is released!

Fans also got a sneak peak of # LittleMac from MAC’s senior artist, Dominic Skinner, who took to Instagram to share the news. Dominic posted a photo of some of the pocket-sized range and wrote: “Is it just me or is #MiniMakeup just the #Cutest thing EVER!!” We are definitely with him on this one…

These mini lipsticks will be sold in 10 different shades, including Chilli, Velvet Teddy, Diva, Russian Red, Twig, Sin, D For Danger, Mehr, Whirl and the brand’s iconic Ruby Woo.

The miniature pigment shades will be available in Blue Brown, Copper Sparkle, Kitchmas, Vanilla, Naked, Melon and Tan and the baby-sized lip glass glosses will be sold in C Thru, Spite, Nymphette, Oyster Girl, Oh Baby, Candy Box, Love Child and Prrr.

All products will be sold at just £12 each and can be purchased exclusively at Debenhams or from the MAC website: www.maccosmetics.co.uk on Thursday 8th February.

So, if you, like the rest of us, cannot wait for the launch of # LittleMac, then make sure to save the date to get your hands on these babies.

By Rihanna Bedi