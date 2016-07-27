Little Mix Launch Their New Fragrance, Wishmaker

We had a front row seat to the launch of Little Mix's new perfume. And this is what happened...

Met by an audience of screaming fans, the Little Mix ladies made an appearance at Lakeside shopping centre today.

No, they weren’t just out for a spot of shopping – although, who knows, maybe they decided to do that afterwards – these lovely ladies were actually promoting their brand new perfume.

Making a bold statement in matching all-black outfits, Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock seemed very happy to be there, flashing huge smiles for the cameras (and there were many) and gushing about their incredible fans.

We can see why. Bagging ourselves access right at the front of the crowd, we saw just how many people had made the journey to meet the girls.

Introduced by vloggers Lucy and Lydia, the world famous girl group strutted their stuff onto the stage.

Perrie wore a leather midi skirt teamed with a cropped bralet, and she’d twisted her hair into a half-up plaited ‘do.

Jade opted for a ’90s vibe, rocking a slinky slip dress and edgy thigh high boots – and, natch, the look was polished off by a throwback choker.

Jesy went for more of a punk rock edge, teaming a jumpsuit with a bandeau top.

Leigh-Anne married festival style with street fashion by layering a sheer maxi dress on top of a bodysuit, and throwing a bomber jacket over the top.

Top marks, ladies.

When asked what style advice they might give to their fans, Jesy announced, simply, ‘Wear anything you want, and as long as you rock it with confidence, that’s all that matters.’

What a great message, eh?

Talking about their new beauty product, they revealed that it was ‘a lot of fun’ to work on.

It’s a very fruity fragrance, with tones of apricot and vanilla, and some floral scents thrown into the mix too.

Like the girls themselves, the perfume is sweet and fun.

Wishmaker is available to buy now.