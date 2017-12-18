Lily James Is Now Rocking Blonde Hair And A Blunt Fringe

The actress looks stunning with her new style

Lily James stepped out with a brand new look last night, and it’s just beaut.

The 28-year-old Baby Driver actress has swapped her brunette locks for a lighter blonde ‘do, which she’s toughened up with a blunt fringe.

Lily arrived at a gala showing of Cinderella in London with boyfriend Matt Smith, and mingled with fellow celebrities including David Walliams.

She’d paired her honey-coloured tresses with a black maxi dress, a chic button-up coat and pointed boots.

Matt, 35 – who’s currently starring as Prince Philip in The Crown – had opted for a quirky patterned shirt and suit trousers ensemble.

Lily recently wrapped filming on the Mamma Mia! sequel, in which she plays the younger version of Meryl Streep’s character Donna. So we imagine she fancied mixing things up from Donna’s hippy-style curls.

Whatever the case, we’re just jealous that she can pull off any look.