Leighton Meester (AKA Blair Waldorf) Now Has Bleach Blonde Hair

Sorry, S - but it looks like there’s a new hot blonde in town everyone's obsessed with...

From the editors of Marie Claire UK

In what’s probably the boldest celebrity hair transformation since Selena Gomez went ‘nirvana blonde’ last year, Leighton Meester has joined the blonde squad.

Famed for bringing Blair Waldorf to our screens, Leighton has been a brunette since pretty much forever. Although she’s favoured light caramel balayage in recent times, we’re sure you’ll agree the hair change up is a pretty radical one.

Taking to Instagram to share snaps of her new ‘do last night, the Gossip Girl icon sent the internet into a bit of a meltdown. (Also – can we talk about those brows?)

Leighton’s colourist also shared some candid snaps of the star showing off her freshly coloured locks; we have a feeling sales of bold pink lipstick are about to see a spike.

Many fans also likened her to pop icon Gwen Stefani in the comments section – we kind of get it.

Leighton’s colourist Aura Friedman took the time to answer Blair Waldorf fans’ questions in the comments, including recommending Davines as one of the best purple shampoo choices for maintaining bleach blonde hairstyles.

The star and husband Adam Brody (aka The OC‘s Seth Cohen) are notoriously private, but gave their first interview as a couple just last year. The pair have a daughter together, Arlo, aged two.

Don’t know about you, but we think that platinum blonde suits Leighton down to a tee.

xoxo… you know the rest.