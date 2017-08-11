"It’s like Kylie singlehandedly gave a whole generation the ticket to a more enhanced version of themselves"

Kylie Jenner’s cosmetic surgery journey is one that a lot of people are obsessed with. But little people know the real truth about. One of those who does know however, is Kylie Jenner’s cosmetic surgeon Dr. Ourian – who’s recently spoken out about her procedures. And how they’re affecting other young girls.

In an interview with Women’s Wear Daily, Kylie Jenner’s cosmetic surgeon Dr Ourian (who also treats Kim Kardashian) spoke about the cosmetic trends he’s seen since Kylie’s admitted to procedures…

“When she first talked about her minimal cosmetic procedures I saw a new trend of younger women who suddenly felt empowered to unapologetically want to look more beautiful. It’s like Kylie singlehandedly gave a whole generation the ticket to a more enhanced version of themselves” Dr. Ourian explained.

“I had treated hundreds of celebrities before but very few of them were bold enough to share their secrets with such transparency. Her influence was much that what was once a taboo has now become a bragging right. People want to brag about having their lips done. My social media patients put up a selfie with me so that they can say they came to our office.”

