Kylie Jenner Isn’t Allowed To Get Lip Injections Whilst Pregnant

Uh oh.

What’s the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Kylie Jenner? Her ever growing lips, right? The star has had such an impact on lip injections that the American Society of Plastic Surgeons have named the increase in procedures ‘The Kylie Effect’.

We can’t really imagine her without her pillowy pout, but it looks like she might not be able to plump it up for much longer. Unless you’ve been living under a rock you’ll probably already know that Kylie is supposedly expecting a baby with boyfriend Travis Scott – we can’t confirm whether or not this is true, but her doctor has a few things to say about it if it is.

Speaking in an interview with Page Six, Kylie’s surgeon Simon Ourian explained that it’s not advised for pregnant women to get their lips done.

“I recommend that women stop getting lip fillers as soon as they learn they are pregnant. No one knows the implications of lip fillers on pregnant patients since dermal fillers haven’t been tested on pregnant women.”

The absorption of potentially harmful chemicals is a big concern for pregnant women and is the reason why they are advised not to use certain products or eat certain foods.

So, what does this mean for Kylie. Well, she’s going to have to hold out on any more surgery for the foreseeable future.

Luckily for her, lip fillers last for quite some time, so we wont be seeing any drastic changes in the size of her mouth any time soon.

Plus, women’s lips tend to get bigger during pregnancy anyway – remember when Kim K claimed that the increase in her pout was all down to the baby in her tum. Yep, apparently it’s a thing guys.