Kylie Jenner Is Launching A Valentine’s Day Beauty Collection

Perfect for a cheeky Galentine’s treat!



Anyone who has ever been tasked with buying a Valentine’s Day present knows it can be a daunting prospect. There are so many ways it can go wrong.

Some people hate flowers. Perfume is too subjective. And sexy lingerie, too suggestive! Plus, what if you’ve only been dating for a month? Searching for the right gift can be a minefield. Which is why Kylie Jenner’s new drop goodies is landing just at the right time!

Kylie teased her V-Day inspired new collection on Snapchat and Instagram, whipping her loyal and loving fans into a frenzy.

The new Kylie Jenner range is *so* pretty

In one picture Kylie’s fully pinked-out and actually looks like she pulls off the triple pink vibe! To be fair, we can only see one eye and part of her lips but, still…

On her eyes, Kylie swept super sparkly KyShadow in Make Me Blush all over and under, adding black mascara to finish.

New matte lip colours include a super-sparkly ruby red shade

The wicked purple-pink matte lip is a brand-new Lip Kit called High Maintenance (we like this name).

Also dropping: cute mini lip sets including the new shades – Apricot, Head Over Heels and High Maintenance – mini lip and eye kits, and full sized Lip Kits.

The whole range launches on 2nd February. Even with shipping delays, if you manage to bag one it should arrive in time for V-Day.