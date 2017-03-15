Uh-oh, Kylie Jenner’s Fans Are REALLY Mad About Her Kylighters

The star’s team made a big mistake with orders

She’s recently launched a brand new product but Kylie Jenner’s fans are FURIOUS after their Kylighters arrived without minus the actual product.

See: Brow News: Everything You need To Know

Oops.

My KYLIGHTERS launch in 45 mins … can't wait 😩😍 3pm pst only on KylieCosmetics.com @kyliecosmetics A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 28, 2017 at 2:14pm PST

Kylie’s Kylighters launched in the beginning of March and were an instant sell-out. The Kylighters come in 6 shades; Banana Split, French Vanilla, Cotton Candy Cream, Salted Caramel, Strawberry Shortcake and Chocolate Cherry.

Kylie Jenner’s Lip Kits are still SO popular

After selling out completely Kylie did an infamous restock recently much the the delight of her dedicated followers. Unfortunatley lots of the pretty highlighters ended up being shipped out EMPTY…

Instead of a glittering new highlighter, buyers were faced with empty packaging, complete with a mirror. As if to rub in the fact that they wouldn’t be highlighting their faces anytime soooon.

Read: We’ve Got Major Tangle Teezer News!

Fans shared pictures of their sorry looking Kylighters on Instagram, asking the star “what happened” to their glowy ‘lighters?

Kylie has kept schtum, preferring to focus on retweeting her Kylighter success stories.