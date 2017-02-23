Kylie’s Kylighters Are Finally Here!

These might be her best beauty drop yet!

After teasing us all for what seemed like a life time Kylie Jenner has finally showed us a sneak peak of her new highlighter collection and boy do they look good. There are 6 glow getters available named Banana Split, French Vanilla, Salted Caramel, Cotton Candy Cream, Strawberry Shortcake and Chocolate Cherry.

In true Kylie style she took to Snapchat to take us through all of the highlighters. Opening each one, she took us through the shades, swatching them as she went.

Banana Split is a deep, yellow gold.

Banana Split A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Feb 22, 2017 at 12:47pm PST

Yesssss #gold 🌟✨💫 A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Feb 22, 2017 at 12:49pm PST

French Vanilla is a lighter, icier gold.

#FrenchVanilla A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Feb 22, 2017 at 12:50pm PST

Just a hint 😉 A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Feb 22, 2017 at 12:54pm PST

Cotton Candy is a peachy, rose gold colour that reminds us a bit of our staple favourite Champagne pop. It’s also Kylies Favourite.

A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Feb 22, 2017 at 1:02pm PST

A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Feb 22, 2017 at 1:03pm PST

Salted Caramel is a darker, more bronze version of Cotton Candy.

A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Feb 22, 2017 at 1:10pm PST

Strawberry Shortcake is a much pinker.

A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Feb 22, 2017 at 1:15pm PST

And Chocolate Cherry is a deep bronze for darker skin.

A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Feb 22, 2017 at 8:39pm PST

Here are the swatches of all the shades together…

😊 A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Feb 22, 2017 at 9:23pm PST

A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Feb 22, 2017 at 9:26pm PST

We have to hand it to her, there seems to be a colour for every skin tone, although they are a little on the sparkly side. She captioned her last snap: ‘My babies launch in 6 DAYS!! feb 28th at 3pm pst… can’t even wait.’

Judging by how quickly all of her makeup products have sold out, we are not very confident that we will be getting our hands on any of them, which seriously sucks cause, who doesn’t want to get Kylies infamous glow.

But, we wish all of the eager Kylie Cosmetics fans out there the very best of luck. Besides, if you don’t manage to cop a Kylighter there is always Ebay, you’ve just gotta be prepared to pay some extortionate prices.