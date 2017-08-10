Kylie Jenner’s Cosmetics Company Is Basically Worth More Than Gold

Help us, we're poor.

It’s not exactly news to anyone that Kylie Jenner is raking in the dollar. A member of one of the most famous families in the world, at 20 years old she owns a mansion, an insane car collection and a wardrobe we would chop off our right arm for.

prague A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 16, 2017 at 8:59pm PDT

But alongside the family fortune she’s got her fingers in a lot of pies – her ever growing cosmetics company which started off as lip kits now has highlighters, eye shadows and everything in between.

Shoutout to these ladies for the beautiful swatches of some of my makeup 😍 always so pretty.. @kyliecosmetics KylieCosmetics.com A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jul 5, 2017 at 8:26pm PDT

We kind of assumed business was booming, but we could never have imagined just how much money her line has been making. According to WWD, Kylie Cosmetics has brought home 420 million dollars in the last 18 months and her recent birthday collection took home $10 million in just one day.

TOMORROWS MY BDAY COLLECTION LAUNCH 😍 everything goes live at 3pm pst on KylieCosmetics.com @kyliecosmetics A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jul 31, 2017 at 2:59pm PDT

Yep. Lets all keep in mind that currently, the star hasn’t opened any shops and doesn’t have her products stocked in any stores, so these figures reflect sales made solely online and at her occasional pop up’s around America.

Apparently Kylie has plans to start selling her products at big beauty stores like Sephora, although she hasn’t yet figured out how or when. Looks like the only way is up. BRB while we decided whether or not we can afford an M&S sandwich.