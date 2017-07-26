Guilty.

Kylie Jenner’s cosmetics empire is growing more quickly than we can keep up with. From the thousands of Lip Kit shades (ok, slight exaggeration but there’s tonnes) to the Kylighter kits: if one thing’s for certain, KJ is killing it in the beauty world.

And now, for her 20th birthday, Kylie’s launching a limited edition Kylie Jenner Birthday collection. Because when you’ve got your own multi-million dollar cosmetics company and you’re not even 20 years old yet – how else do you celebrate!?

Okay so we might be a little bit jealous…

After last year’s Birthday Bundle was a complete and utter sell-out success, we reckon that this year’s version is 100% going to do the same. This year it’s a giant pink box of beauty PACKED with lip products, eye palettes and a make-up bag.

Of course, she teased the whole thing on social media, and here’s what we spied:

A metallic pink makeup bag

Two new Ultra Glows in King and Queen (loose, ultra-shimmery powders in pink and gold)

Two pale pink boxes of Velvet and Matte lip minis – both with different shades

An pink and rose gold eye palette complete with a dripping heart mirror

… We’re not gonna lie, but we might even have to take the hit of shipping costs for this year’s Kylie Jenner Birthday collection. NEED.