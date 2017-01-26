Move Over Kylie Jenner… MAC And Barry M Have Launched Lip Kits

All of a sudden there are so many ways to line and shade in your pout...

Let’s be honest. When Kylie Jenner announced she was launching a range of lipsticks and glosses nobody *really* thought they’d be as successful as they have been. The 19-year-old has taken over the world with her Lip Kits was untouchable when it comes to boosting lips with never budging colour. Until now…

Joining the likes of Benefit, MAC and Barry M have introduced their own versions of the mega popular Lip Kit.

Benefit created their potential rival to the Kylie’s last August. The They’re Real! Big Sexy Lip Kit is part of the massively popular They’re Real! collection and boasts 4 shades, Pink Thrill (a bright, fuchsia pink), Lusty Rose (a dusky pink), Revved Up Red (a punchy rouge) and Flame Game (zesty orange). According to Benefit 91% of testers said lips look visibly fuller after application. Instead of the lip pencil / colour combo, combined the darker shade within the lipstick. The bulk of the tear drop-shaped applicator is filled with the main shade whilst the pointed tip is darker to outline.

Read: Which Kylie Lip Kit Shade Was Removed From Instagram?

Cosmetics bosses MAC have raised the game further with their brand new Lip Kit. There are seven bundles with each set consisting of MAC’s most popular shades. The neutral toned lip liners perfectly match the accompanying lipsticks, each designed to flatter a wide variety of skin tones. The MAC sets are currently only available in the US but will hopefully be hitting our shores soon.

See: Our Top 20 Best Mascaras For *Huge* Lashes

One of the major complaints about Kylie Jenner’s Lip Kits is that they’re pricy. Once you’ve paid for the actual kit you then have to throw even more money at it for shipping and duty fees. Which is why Barry M’s purse-friendly kit gets our thumbs up. Available in lots of shades, the matte lippie and pencil combo will soon launch in the UK. Meaning we just have to nip to our local Superdrug to bag one. We’re already keen on this 90s nude called Go To.

So many Lip Kits, so little time! Is Kylie is shaking in her Givenchy heels yet?