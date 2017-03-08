Kristen Stewart Shows Off New Buzzcut Hair ‘Do At Premiere

The star looked unrecognisable

After spending most of her teenagers years playing Bella Swan in Twilight, Kristen Stewart has spent the consequent years trying to distance herself from the character. Her latest transformation is her most dramatic, debuting a buzzcut at her Personal Shopper premiere.

Kristen has been playing with her hair and beauty ever since she left the role of Bella, chopping her long dark locks short. She has also made a point of choosing very non-Twilight films, such as Cafe Society and Equals, to focus her acting ability and attention on.

The actress looks amazing with her mega short hair ‘do

A few months ago Stewart wowed fans by bleaching her dark hair blonde, giving her overall look grunge edge. Now she’s gone one very BIG step further and SHAVED her head.

Spotted on the red carpet at her LA premiere of new flick, Kristen happily posed for photographers showing off her new ‘do. And, we have to say, she TOTALLY pulls it off.

Not many people could get away with such a short buzz but Stewart definitely does. Her ridiculously beautiful face and hard as nails attitude probably help, tbf.