Kourtney Kardashian’s Been Wearing The Same Mascara Since College

If it ain't broke...

When it comes to celebrity-approved make-up, it’s the products that they buy again and again (not the #spon instagrams!) that we really want to hear about. So when we recently learnt that Kourtney Kardashian has been using the SAME mascara for over 15 years – we knew it must be a good’un.

Speaking about her beauty routine on her app, Kourtney explained: “I don’t wear much make-up when I’m on holiday and usually go for a more natural vibe” before adding “When it comes to mascara, I have used Lancôme ever since college.” While holidaying, Kourtney revealed she will use both the regular mascara in black and its waterproof version.

And which miracle Lancôme mascara is it you ask? Well it’s Lancôme’s Hypnose Buildable Volume Mascara, £24.50 and we can confirm: it’s 100% worth the hype.

It’s got such a buildable formula meaning you can layer it up and essentially get 6x more volume without clumping or caking. Plus it’s enriched with Pro-Vitamin B5 meaning lashes feel supple and soft, too.

We LAVVV it, and can totally see what Kourt does too.

