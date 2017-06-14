Kim Kardashian West’s Makeup Range Is Coming

The world domination continues

Just when we thought we couldn’t get any more of the Kardashian’s in our life, Kim Kardashian West just dropped a massive bomb, announcing that she will be joining her youngest sister Kylie in the cosmetics world and will be launching her very own makeup range.

There has been some speculation in the past as to whether or not Kim would bring out a beauty line – and considering how makeup obsessed she is, it would make a lot of sense.

Nude is my mood ☝🏽#MakeupByMario A post shared by MARIO (@makeupbymario) on Jun 5, 2017 at 4:42am PDT

She’s a close friend with MUA and the face behind so many celeb beauty looks Mario Dedivanovic so we’re pretty sure she knows a thing or two about what makes a good product.

Kim broke the news by posting three videos which reveal the date of her beauty drop: 06.21.17 and then the website: kkwbeauty.com. There is also already an Instagram account: kkwbeauty.

@kkwbeauty A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 13, 2017 at 10:58am PDT

Understandably, fans have gone crazy about the news. One commented: “omg she’s making her own make up now lol.”

But others were quick to point out that Kim might be trying to steal Kylies spotlight.

“All else fails copy little sis Kylie,” said one. “Why you copying Kylie tho,” wrote another.

Someone else even commented saying: ‘Omg Kylie is over.”

Personally, we don’t see an issue with them BOTH having a makeup line, but we are interested to see how Kim manages to make hers different. Watch this space.