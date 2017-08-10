Kim Kardashian West Shares Some Exciting KKW Beauty News

The beauty mogul has revealed the latest products that are to be added to her make-up range...

Kim Kardashian West has always been seen as hashtag beauty inspo, with her portfolio of make-up looks leading to an endless stream of YouTube tutorials and get-the-looks.

It was hardly a surprise, then, that the queen of contour announced her own range of cosmetics back in June, gracing us all with her KKW Beauty cream contour sticks.

The @kimkardashian and @patrickstarrr video collab is here!

And now, it seems, the takeover continues.

Updating Instagram Stories on 9th August, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star revealed that she is going to be adding some more products to her line. Eep.

Yup. The wait is finally over – we have powder contour and highlight kits to look forward to.

The official KKW Beauty Instagram account soon shared the news too, posting an overhead shot of the product box along with the words: ‘First look at our new product!! Get ready! Our new Powder Contour and Highlight Kits are coming soon… Stay tuned for the reveal #KKWBEAUTY’.

First look at our new product!! Get ready! Our new Powder Contour and Highlight Kits are coming soon…

And it’s fair to say that her fans are pretty excited, with reactions including: ‘Can’t wait!!!! 🙌🏻😍🙌🏻’, ‘Yasssssssssss queen @kimkardashian @kkwbeauty 🍾💃🏻🎉’ and ‘I absolutely love the sticks so can’t wait for the powder!!’

Natural 😛

Of course, Kim has become great friends with her MUA Mario Dedivanovic, so we’re hardly surprised that she’s been busy working on a host of new launches to satisfy that passion for make-up.

And we’re here for it.

Keep it coming, lady.