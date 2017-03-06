“Goth Nori”

Now she’s back on Instagram after her self-imposed break, we’re being treated to sometimes daily Kim Kardashian updates. Which often involves her super cute brood. The latest pic she’s shared, however, has shocked some of her 94.2million followers…

North West looked so 90s with her goth lips and double space buns

On Sunday Kim posted a photo of daughter North West wearing a slick of black lipstick, captioned, “Goth Nori.”

Goth Nori A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Mar 4, 2017 at 10:26am PST

In the pic North has adorable 90s-style Gwen Stefani buns, adding to her throwback vibe.

Is Kim Kardashian’s daughter too young for makeup?

Fans were quick to form an opinion, posting comments such as, “its’ not cute, it’s disgusting” and “wow a bit young for all the make up. What’s the rush. Geez let her act her age.”

The majority of Kim’s followers stood up for the mum-of-two, telling negative fans to chill out and let the little girl have fun.

The picture is actually a genuine throwback snap of North. Back in October 2016 the little fashion fan tried out aunty Kylie Jenner’s black Lip Kit. This appears to be a snap from that occasion.

What do you think, is Nori too young to try out a little lippy?