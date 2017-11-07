Kim Kardashian West Has Shared Some Exciting News With Fans

The reality superstar has taken to the 'gram to tell fans about her new line of fragrances...

Kim Kardashian West knows how to stir up a social-media storm like no other, and her latest endeavour has got us seriously hooked.

Kim has been teasing us with her latest beauty venture, KKW Fragrance, for a few weeks now, and finally we have the low-down on the imminent launch.

See: Kim Kardashian Just Apologised For Her Halloween Costume

Crystal Gardenia, Crystal Gardenia Citrus and Crystal Gardenia Oud available worldwide 11/15 kkwfragrance.com @kkwfragrance 📸 @mertalas @macpiggott #MertAndMarcus A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Nov 3, 2017 at 12:03pm PDT

If the sultry, sensual campaign images are anything to go by, then this latest line will be a marked departure from her previous perfume offerings – Fleur Fatale, anyone?

Shot by legendary fashion photographers Mert and Marcus, the black and white imagery reflects Kim’s new minimalist aesthetic as well as her apparent obsession with, er, crystals.

And that’s not where the mystical theme ends. Titled Crystal Gardenia, Crystal Gardenia Citrus and Crystal Gardenia Oud, each of the three debut fragrances appears to come with a spiritual tint.

So, how to get your hands on these sure-to-sell-out bottles?

Set an alert for launch date 15th November, and head to kkwfragrance.com to sign up for updates now.

Words by Roberta Lister