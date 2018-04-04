Kim Kardashian Has Revealed Her Fave Mascara Costs Just £6.95

She and her make-up artist, Mario Dedanovic, apparently swear by it...

From the editors of Marie Claire UK

Love her or loathe her, Kim Kardashian West’s make-up is always on point.

Though she says contouring is over, her beauty influence reigns on in the product she touts as using on a daily basis to her own cosmetics line (though, we’re not on board with the fact she sleeps in her make-up).

It’s really no surprise that this is how long it takes her to get ready – and how much it costs.

Now, KKW has revealed the mascara both she and her make-up artist favour over all others, and we’re fairly sure you’re going to want to stock up. Look at those lashes.

More: Here’s Why Kim Kardashian Gets Her Facials At 10PM

‘The colour is the perfect shade of black, and it really lifts and separates each lash,’ she wrote in a post on her website, telling readers that she’d been using it for years.

‘It’s perfect for an everyday look, or you can layer on multiple coats for a more dramatic eye.’

The mascara in question is none other than L’Oréal Paris Voluminous Mascara, shade Carbon Black, which you can pick up on Amazon for just shy of seven quid.

Did somebody say bargain? We’ll take five, please.

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

More: Meghan Markle Swears By The Same Beauty Product As Kim Kardashian

Safe to say that Kim’s beauty influence is going to reign for many years to come.

Now, if we could just get our hands on that killer collab…