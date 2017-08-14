Uh oh.

Kim Kardashian might be one of the richest women in the world, but that doesn’t stop her from shoplifting beauty products. Yes, Kim Kardashian was caught stealing lipstick.

Okay, so she was 11 at the time (lol) but STILL. Kimmy ya big thief.

Kim also revealed she had another famous accomplice in her beauty heist – Nicole Richie. After watching re-runs of The Simple Life – why are we not surprised!

Revealing the deets recently on her app, Kim explained that her and Nicole stole a lipstick from a drugstore in Malibu. “We thought we were so badass!” Kim wrote. “I can’t remember the name of the colour, but it was a brown shade from Revlon. I wasn’t much of a partier growing up, so this was about as rebellious as I got.”

Scandal.

Kim also remembered how she and big sister Kourtney would raid her mum’s beauty stash when they was younger, too… (a little more acceptable than stealing from an actual shop)

“We would try everything, but we were so obsessed with concealer and foundation for some reason, we would put it everywhere — literally, all over our faces.”

…..And the beauty mogul was born.