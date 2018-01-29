This £8 Serum Is Getting A Lot Of Attention For ‘Slowing Down The Ageing Process’

Thanks to Kim Kardashian West...

Aren’t we all on a mission to find that one miracle anti-ageing cream?

Well, if your name happens to be Kim Kardashian West, you’ve found it.

We have very little doubt that the E! reality star has a skincare cupboard that’s bursting with the very latest lotions and potions. But, as it turns out, not all of them come with a hefty celebrity price tag.

Yup. It’s time for a beauty lesson, because KKW has shared a list of her favourite products for ‘slowing down the ageing process.’

And one of her holy grail products is only £8.

What’s more, it’s from cult brand The Ordinary which recently went viral thanks to a 25,000-strong waiting list for their £5.70 foundation.

So, what makes Kim’s go-to product so special? Well, retinol is a derivative of vitamin A, which works to boost collagen and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Sign us up.