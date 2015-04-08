Hands up if you’re heading to a festival this summer? Be it here in the UK at Glastonbury, Stateside at Coachella or Ultra in Europe, well we have got the package just for you. Kiehl’s have created a mini beauty bag, packed with festival essentials that’ll keep you looking glam and gorgeous all festival long. They have also collaborated with amazing DJ Zara Martin to create the cutest limited edition tote bag, perfect for carrying your booze and your welly boots.

So, here’s what you get inside the Festival Survival Kit, £94, so you can look glam and not groggy for three-days straight (and even longer)…

The Ultra Facial Cleanser, the light cream will dissolve dirt in one go.

Skin Rescuer, it’s perfect for stressed skin that’s been under too much trauma (that’ll be from the head banging and make-up overload.

Ultra Light Daily UV Defense SPF50, which sinks in immediately and will only need one application to last all day.

Micro Blur Skin Perfector, it gives skin a soft-focus finish, so you don’t need to faff with Instagram filters.

The iconic Crème de Corps body lotion, thick enough to keep you hydrated, light enough to quickly rub in, and scented with the perfect amount of coco butter.

And, finally, Midnight Recovery Concentrate, if you remember to slap this on before you conk out, your skin will seriously thank you for it the next day.

The Limited Edition Tote Bags will be available from April 10th from www.kiehls.co.uk free with the Festival Survival Kit, whilst stocks last.

