Agh, just give us your face Kenny

Granted, Kendall Jenner was born with a pretty gahd damn beautiful face. But that doesn’t stop us from wanting to know (and own) every product she puts on it. And whilst she gets her makeup done by professional makeup artists on the reg – turns out Kenny J’s got some skills of her own.

Because Kendall recently filmed her makeup tutorial for Vogue. And now we’re pretty much shopping for every product she uses.

Kendall starts off with Estee Lauder’s new Double Wear Nude foundation. Which, we’ll agree – is great. Kendall says she hates the feeling of wearing lots of cakey makeup, so uses this as it’s nice and light – but still gives good coverage.

Next it’s onto concealer, which she just dabs on any areas of darkness and blends with her fingers.

Kendall then goes onto her brows, which she brushes up and in place with a Estee Lauder brow multi-tasker. “When I was, like, 14, having thin eyebrows was the cool thing, so I literally plucked them all off” Kendall says.

Didn’t we all babes.

Then it’s onto bronzer. And not only does Kendall use the Bronze Goddess powder through her cheekbones (tres Kardashian) she blends it over her eyelids as eyeshadow. Genius.

Finally Kenny sweeps a couple of coats and mascara on and uses the grease from a grilled cheese sandwich as a lip gloss. YEP, GRILLED CHEESE GREASE.

Gahd we love her.

Catch the full video on Vogue.