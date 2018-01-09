Kendall Jenner Had The Best Attitude About Her Skin At The Golden Globes

The 22-year-old won't let a break-out stop her

It’s safe to say that Kendall Jenner looked stunning at the Golden Globes on Sunday night.

The 22-year-old model joined her fellow A-listers in all black on the red carpet, supporting the Time’s Up movement. She’d opted for a dramatic Giambattista Valli gown, which featured a dipped hem and fluffy layers of tulle.

See: Kendall Jenner Makes A Surprise Appearance At The Golden Globes

She’d paired the piece with T-bar heels and statement drop earrings, but it was her beauty look that really did the talking.

Kendall had gone for a summery look, with lashings of bronzer accentuating her cheekbones and peachy gloss giving her the ultimate pout.

Fans seemed pretty wowed, with tweets including: ‘Omg @KendallJenner at #GoldenGlobes is beyond beautiful,’ and: ‘Kendall Jenner looks stunning like drop dead??my fav type of dress as well [sic].’

See: Golden Globes Dresses 2018

Others praised the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star for stepping out while suffering from a break-out – and Kendall was more than happy to talk about it.

When she saw a tweet reading: ‘Ok but @KendallJenner showing up and strutting her acne while looking like a gorgeous star is what every girl needs to understand,’ she replied: ‘Never let that s*** stop you! 😎✨.’

YES, gal. Kendall has previously opened up about having acne as a teenager, writing on her website: ‘I had such bad acne when I was younger; I remember it SO well. I started having skin issues around the 8th or 9th grade.

‘I think I just got acne from being a teenager and simply growing up, which happens to SO many people. But, where it really impacted me was how self-conscious I became about it. It completely ruined my self-esteem.

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

‘I wouldn’t even look at people when I talked to them. I felt like such an outcast; when I spoke, it was with my hand covering my face.’

We think it’s great that Kendall is speaking out about the subject, as it’s something that so many of us can resonate with.

And let’s be honest, she’d look amazing on the red carpet spots or not.