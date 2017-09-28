Kelly Brook Shows Off Her Sassy New Hair On Instagram

The model has given us ALL THE HAIR ENVY...

Kelly Brook always has a way of causing a bit of a frenzy on social media.

The 37-year-old regularly shares throwback snaps from her modelling career, and her appearance on Lorraine (which saw her hosting a segment about style) really got fans talking earlier in the year.

But now, the buzz is all about Kelly Brook’s hair.

Yup. Known for her signature brunette waves, the TV personality seems to have decided that she was ready for a change.

Thanks @senizalkan @jmthair1 I have my Beach Babe Hair Back #NewColour #NoExtensions #NaturalWaves #Balayage 😍👍🏼✨🌟💫 A post shared by Kelly Brook (@iamkb) on Sep 27, 2017 at 10:57am PDT

Taking to Instagram to show off the results of her visit to the salon, Kelly captioned her #helfie (yes, it’s totally a thing): ‘Thanks @senizalkan @jmthair1 I have my Beach Babe Hair Back#NewColour #NoExtensions#NaturalWaves #Balayage’.

See: Love Island’s Olivia Debuts New Hair And Fans Are Shocked

The handy work of colour technician Seniz Alkan at Neville salon, Kelly seems to have added some subtle blonde highlights to the ends of her tresses, creating a beaut balayage.

Front 💋 @senizalkan 😘 A post shared by Kelly Brook (@iamkb) on Sep 27, 2017 at 11:18am PDT

Her followers were quick to shower her with compliments, with responses including: ‘Stunningly good hair. Really suits you’, ‘Very beautiful Kelly’ and ‘Absolutely gorgeous!’

We think she looks absolutely beautiful too.

Gorgeous, lady.