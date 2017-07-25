This Fitness Blogger Has Spoken Out About Her Family Baldness

“Here is a fact I haven’t actually ever spoken about…”



Some of you will recognise Kayla from Instagram, I’m sure a few of her already follow her, but for those who don’t know she is probably one of the most influential fitness bloggers out there.

With a following of 7.1 million, her own exercise programme and a body to die for it’s easy to assume that Kayla has everything, but she recently took to Instagram to share a personal battle she has been going through with her hair.

“I have had a lot of you girls ask me about my hair!! So here is a fact that I haven’t actually ever really spoken about,” she said. “I have genetically really thin hair (my grandma and mum both have really thin hair as does a lot of my family) I often just wear a clip in pony tail when I want long hair.”

Admitting that there is a history of pattern baldness in her family she said: “It is something I have come to terms with over the years.”

“I know we all have our own little insecurities, and one of mine has always been my hair, but it is just me! I can see my hair getting thinner and thinner the older I get.”

Even though Kayla says her hair has always been something that bothers her, she is finally learning to come to terms with it.

“Yes, of course I’m super conscious about it and I’ve tried everything to fix it, trust me. But, at the same time, I am at peace with it and I will not let it rule my life. So instead I focus on being healthy and happy,” she says.

For a woman, alopecia and hair loss can be extremely hard to cope with. We tend to associate long, thick hair with femininity, so when it’s lost it can be very traumatising. Extensions make it easy for people to hide and so they rarely talk about it, but Kayla insists that it’s not something to be embarrassed about it.

“This is definitely a really difficult thing to do and I know from first hand experience, but it is definitely worth it and you have NOTHING to be shy about, be PROUD.”

She went on to encourage her followers to share their own experiences with their hair.

“I am sure all of you girls know what I am saying, so lets talk about it. Have you ever experienced anything like this?”

People were quick to respond, with a lot of girls thanking her for her post and writing about how they have tried to deal with thinning hair or hair loss.

“Hi @kayla_itsines I have naturally thin hair as well and one of my insecurities has always been my hair! My hair is becoming thinner and thinner the older I get and it freaks me out. I also get embarrassed sometimes but I’ve learnt to accept it.😊,” wrote one.

“Thank you for sharing Kayla, it takes a lot to admit your insecurities and you are beautiful for your outlook on accepting what you can’t change! A couple of years ago I started losing a lot of hair to the point my hair was noticeably thinning and my pony tail was half as thick as my pinky finger…..” said another.

Long hair or not, Kayla is still gorgeous and to be quite honest with you we would never have known she wore extensions. And if you’re struggling with your hair, try taking hair growth supplements or using a shampoo and conditioner that contains biotin and vitamin E. You don’t need us to tell you that bleach and heat are not going to help with the healing process, so try to avoid both as much as possible.